AfriForum welcomes court decision on the Mhlakaza-Manamela v Mojapelo case

THE AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit (APPU) said it welcomed the recent developments in the assault and crimen injuria matter between Gauteng Legislature’s Deputy Speaker Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela and Protection and Security Services (PSS) officer Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo.

Last Tuesday, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed Mhlakaza-Manamela’s application for the discharge of Mojapelo’s private prosecution case. The matter will return to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on November 17. Mhlakaza-Manamela, who is also an ANC member, is alleged to have attacked and assaulted Mojapelo, a PSS sergeant, in 2020 while she was at Mhlakaza-Manamela’s home.

According to media reports, Mojapelo, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault in February 2020, was accused of sleeping on duty at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela and her husband, Buti Manamela, the higher education deputy minister. APPU spokesperson, Barry Bateman, welcomed the continuation of the trial, saying they have maintained that Mhlakaza-Manamela has a case to answer and were pleased that the court agrees. “We have maintained that Mhlakaza-Manamela has a case to answer. We are unsurprised and pleased that a court agrees with us and we look forward to seeing the case presented by the defence,” he said.

When the State closed its case after calling Mojapelo and four other witnesses, the defence brought an application to have the accused discharged in terms of S174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The magistrate said the essence of the case by the defence was that there were material discrepancies in Mojapelo’s evidence. Advocate Laurence Hodes argued that her evidence was of such a poor quality that the only way the State would secure a conviction against his client, was if Mhlakaza-Manamela incriminated herself. This argument was rejected.