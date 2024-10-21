Afro-soul icon Ringo Madlingozi to receive prestigious SAMA30 Life Achievement Award

Afro-soul icon Ringo Madlingozi has expressed profound gratitude following the announcement that he will receive the esteemed SAMA30 Life Achievement Award at this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Renowned for his soulful sound and a string of chart-topping hits — including the beloved tracks Sondela, Kum Nakum, Ekuseni, Into Yam, and Vuka —Madlingozi’s contribution to the music landscape is both celebrated and revered.

Taking to social media, he conveyed his appreciation, stating: “Thank you for your recognition and respect #SAMA30.” This award also stands as a tribute not only to his remarkable career but also to the influence he has had on countless artists and fans alike. Madlingozi will be honoured alongside other beloved musicians of the industry, including Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane, who will also receive the Life Achievement Award, and Global star Tyla, who is set to accept the International Achievement Award.

As anticipation builds for this glittering event, the SAMAs promise an unforgettable night celebrating 30 years of creativity and excellence in South African music. This year’s event, scheduled to take place on November 2 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, is particularly special as it marks three decades of showcasing the country’s musical talent, with numerous iconic artists competing for coveted titles. In the recent nominee announcement Tyla emerged as a standout contender, leading with five nominations, including nods for Album of the Year for her self-titled project and Best Collaboration for her hit “Water” featuring Travis Scott.