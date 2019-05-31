Afropunk Joburg line-up announcement party was held this week in Braamfontein.

Afropunk Joburg is known for two main things- rain and beautiful people. Organiser Matthew Morgan said they had a plan for this year’s weather gods.

“We will be finding and building something quite unique that covers the majority of the field. We have to prepare for the worst because we want people to have the best experience ever. Whether it rains or not people have an amazing time regardless.”

The two-day event which is now in its third year, announced the line-up for the 2019 edition at an exclusive event in Braamfontein on Tuesday evening.

This year is bigger and better with a mixture of talented local and international artists ready to set Constitution Hill on fire with their music, creativity and colour.

International acts Solange Knowles, Miguel and “TrapHouseJazz” artist Masego are the headline artists for what is set to be a game changer of an event.

News of Solange headlining the event came as dejavu for fans of the festival who were disappointed the first edition where she was set to headline but could not attend due to personal health issues.

Morgan said fans must understand that artists are not superheroes.

“The reality is she wasn’t well. From speaking to her she was extremely upset from not being able to make it but she was very worried about what was going on with her personally.”

Morgan said Solange’s cancellation was not intentional.

“People don’t plan festivals for a year and spend time and resources on booking talent and having talent confirm contractually. All those things are not taken lightly and I don't think anybody does anything like that intentionally. We will do what we always do and she will do what she does. It was not meant to happen the first time and it is going to happen this time.”

The line-up also includes American rappers Goldlink and Rico Nasty, English singer Nao, Gqom queen and kings Busiswa and Distruction Boyz (corr with i), Sho Madjozi, Zoe Modiga, Darkie Fiction and Umlilo. Rounding off the acts are Morena Leraba and TCIYF. The DJ line-up includes DBN Gogo, Gina Jeanz, LeloWhatsGood, Fif_Laaa and more. Morgan said Afropunk would always be about working with artist they had never worked with before.

‘“It’s all about people that we really like and who haven’t played with us in the past. We are excited about sharing international talent and it is really important for us as a small and global company that started with the ethos of promoting new and alternative black talent. At the core that is what we do and who we are so if we can bring someone like Solange and that in turn brings an audience with names like Sho Madjozi, that is the best thing that can happen for us.”

Morgan added that he loved having the event in the country because it possessed some of the most creative people on the planet.

“So we don't want a South African (act) that sounds like an American. We want people that give international audiences a really great representation of the culture and how they mix and blend.”

The structure they plan to build will turn the outdoor Con Hill space into an indoor venue as well.

“The road to Afropunk will be filled with lots of events. At the launch we opened our Art Pop shop in Braam and we will be doing monthly events at the space where there will be acoustics, performances, talks series with The Grapevine, solution sessions where local creatives, artists photographers we work with come and share their work in the space and working with brands to highlight local talent.

We are going to bring talent in and do more rudimentary stuff around entrepreneurship; how creatives can make a living. It’s a multifunctional creative space.”

Afropunk Joburg will take place on December 30 and 31.