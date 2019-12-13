After years of toil and sweat, black small-scale farmers finally get support









Buhle Phiri, Zenzele Itereleng operations manager, seen here with Johannes Sima a BPI farmer. Johannes Sima, 97, has one last wish before he dies. “I have a farming habit that I must pass on to my children, my grand-children and their children,” he says fervently, his eyes shining brightly even in the midday sun. “We have suffered for too long without assistance.” The assistance Sima sees as the salvation of his dreams is the Baphuduhucwana Production Incubator (BPI), formed by small-scale farmers seeking economies of scale after years of struggle. An initial group of four has been joined by 53 others in the last three farming seasons, attracting support from Zenzele Itereleng, Heineken, SABMiller and Tiger Brands among others. The brainchild of Ipheleng Bonnanye, the group has gone from managing their single 10-hectare plots to a combined 687.5 hectares this season, from which they hope to produce 4,365 tonnes of wheat, at an average of 6.35 tonnes per hectare, at par with some of the best commercial farming production outputs. Apart from the farmers’ sweat and support of their funders, the dream has been enabled by Leading Edge, a technical and marketing company founded by Noel Bastiaan, a passionate supporter of transformation, particularly in agriculture. In three regions, Bastian and his agency are supporting more than 150 black farmers with 3 500 hectares under cultivation.

“I have been farming for most of my life but I was unable to make any money because of ever rising costs. So, we formed a team and asked for assistance from Leading Edge,” Bonnanye said at Rethuseng, one of three plots the group is farming in the North West province. “BPI enabled us to plant what we want. We grew from eight hectares to 220 hectares and now its 687.5 hectares. It’s been amazing growth and for the first time in years we are looking at a profit from our work.”

Irrigation farming in Taung goes as far back as 1939 when farmers were given 1.7-hectare plots to support their families, growing maize and pumpkins, part of the Vaalharts irrigation scheme which now runs for some 812 kilometres off the Vaal River, connecting 1 250 farms, the largest such scheme in the country. During apartheid, the Bophuthatswana homeland government increased the plots to 10-hectare plots, support which continued when democracy came in 1994 in an area generally seen as having some of the finest soils for barley and sorghum.

A 2014 masters study by Gabriel Ekobi Acha found small-scale farmers here face major challenges, including lack of market access, lack of capital, water pricing, competition from established farmers, lack of transport, theft of crops and the absence of institutional structures to better organise and manage their affairs.

Though hamstrung by a lack of financial resources, the local government has been supportive of the farmers’ initiative and has offered capacity-building and facilitated their growth as part of its strategy to tackle high unemployment, particularly among the youth where it’s estimated at 48percent.

“They are doing a great job,” Tlhaletsi Makuapane, director of the Greater Taung Local Municipality says. “We are a small municipality and we don’t have the capacity or expertise and so we appreciate their presence here and the role they are playing. It will help address the high unemployment rate and boost the local economy.”

Zenzele operations manager Buhle Phiri says her organisation was attracted to the farmers’ initiative by their desire to be independent while utilising their resources.

For the 2019 season, the farmers raised R12.8 million from Zenzele Itereleng, the Grain Farmer Development Association (GFDA) and companies including Tiger Brands, one of South Africa’s largest food companies which contracted BPI to produce R4.7m of wheat.

For next year’s summer and winter crops, BPI envisages raising almost R60m with the figures climbing to R100m by 2021.

“We are trying to establish a commercial black-owned agricultural business,” Bastiaan says. “We want to build capacity within BPI to produce high quality agricultural produce. The link to markets and finance as well as providing technical support for black farmers is key to formalizing black agriculture.”

So far, Bastiaan has found enthusiastic support from Taung farmers.

We definitely can see that we are going somewhere,” says Bonnanye. “We are working as a group. It minimises a lot of problems and challenges of the past. One of the key things we are working on is transforming the mindset of black farmers.”

Mbulelo Albert Tau, who is in his second season with the group sees a bigger community benefit. “It’s promoting ubuntu,’’ he says. For Kedidimetse Radebe, a mother of three who took over her father’s farm when he passed on, it has helped rekindle a love that was disrupted by professional work as a nurse in Johannesburg.

“There has been a huge change from when I was alone. Everything used to be a huge challenge; seeds, fertilizer, preparing the land etc. Now I work with supervisors. They have opened my eyes.”