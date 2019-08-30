File photo.

With revelations that the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto is the worst culprit when it comes to meeting safety features, the facility will now receive assistance from the Chris Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Answering questions in the Gauteng provincial legislature this week, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the facility was the worst hospital when it comes to complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Some of the hospital’s health and safety transgressions include chained exit doors, a risk to patients and employees in case of fire or emergency.

Roof leaks when it rains and the air-conditioning being too hot in summer and too cold in winter which also leads to cancellation of life-saving operations.

While the facility, opened five years ago, is the worst performing, it is not the only one.

None of the hospitals in the province assessed comply with the Act.

DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said: “These are alarmingly high safety risks and worse, we only know the risks in those facilities that have been audited, whereas most of them have not.

“I am dismayed that occupational safety has been neglected at Gauteng hospitals and clinics, endangering staff and patients. We are lucky that no lives were lost when there was a fire at Bheki Mlangeni earlier this year, but safety measures need to be stepped up at all hospitals.”

At the Far East Rand Hospital, there are no emergency exit routes and fire detection system in most parts of the hospital. Mamelodi Hospital has a dysfunctional ventilation system in the accident and emergency unit.

Yesterday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that as part of improving healthcare in the province, Bheki Mlangeni will be paired with Chris Hani Baragwanath.

“Bheki Mlangeni is going to be paired with the nearest teaching facility, Baragwanath Academic Hospital to provide training to the staff in line with Batho Pele principles.

“Bheki Mlangeni along with Mamelodi, Sebokeng and Jubilee form part of Premier Makhura’s priority hospitals. Real improvements should be achieved over the next 12 months,” Makhura said.

“If primary healthcare facilities are not working, they will overburden the next level of care. We need a big turnaround in patient care and focused interventions around Batho Pele principles,” he said.

Makhura said they were trying to build the public’s confidence in government hospital.

“The hospital has adequate staffing, is well resourced with 98.8% medicine stock availability and 12 minutes waiting time at the pharmacy but still facing a lack of public confidence,” he said.