AKA defends himself against GBV allegations after video surfaces

Johannesburg - Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes is back in the spotlight after a video surfaced of the Jika hitmaker breaking down a door.

The incident happened earlier this year, in March, and reportedly left his now-deceased fiancée, Anele Tembe, bruised.

Screenshots of the video have been circulating on social media showing AKA breaking down a door to enter a locked room.

According to reports, in the video Tembe can be heard telling AKA to calm down.

Forbes released a statement at the weekend addressing the video, saying that he and Tembe “enjoyed a beautiful yet challenging relationship that at times was tumultuous, like all relationships”.

He also pointed out that he knew the people behind the video and maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing.

“I am fully aware of who the sources engaging media are and what their intention is, which is to influence the SAPS inquest, which the investigating officer has stated numerous times to my legal team and to them, that I Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, have not been named to be a suspect, but have been nothing but a co-operating witness.”

Tembe died at a Cape Town hotel on April 11 in what is believed to have been a suicide. It was during her funeral service that her father, Moses Tembe, refuted claims that Tembe had died due to suicide. The police are still investigating the matter as an inquest.

“As numb as I was at Anele's funeral, I took in every word imparted, the direct ones and all those filled with innuendos. I will not be a part of speaking on or exposing our troubles as a couple, to defend myself from one-sided views that are portrayed out of their full context. Every story has two sides and so does every video, image and message,” Forbes said in the statement.

He said his relationship matters were magnified by the pressures of being in the public eye.

“I am a passionate and emotional person. What I will not do and stand for is watching people attempt to disparage my name and, importantly, Anele’s character to suit a narrative we both never signed up for.”

Social media was abuzz with activity as people gave their opinions and conclusions on the matter, alleging that Forbes had introduced Tembe to drugs.

“What I will say as my truth, I was and still am madly in love with a girl, carrying whatever past traumas she faced before I met her. I own up to my past and current traumas, and thus I have submitted myself to psychological and spiritual counselling for my own benefit and growth.”

Forbes added that it was sad that people whom both he and Tembe had trusted with their “deepest troubles” were now using them as “weapons to set a negative narrative” on his character.

