AKA hit: hope for justice after recent cop report

Johannesburg - There is a glimmer of hope after Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's murder after police claimed they know who they are looking for regarding his murder case. Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead in Durban at Florida’s Wish restaurant on February 10.

On the latest developments, the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the assassins of the award-winning rapper and a popular chef are "known". At a media press briefing last week, Masemola said, "We know who we are looking for. It is a matter of rounding up all of them." Masemola’s report follows speculation that was denounced by the KwaZulu-Natal police regarding the fatal shooting of the duo.

In a statement, the police slammed reports that a gun linked to the fatal shooting of Forbes and Motsoane had been found. "Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon. "This insensitive, unethical, and inconsiderate reporting has the great potential of arming the persons of interest with ammunition to further complicate the police's progress into the matter.

"Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endanger their lives." Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has also been vocal about the incident, further refuting claims reported in the news. Dhlomo recently responded to claims that AKA and Tibz were reportedly tailed from the King Shaka Airport to the restaurant, Wish on Florida, where they had their last meal.

"Already, those sources are incorrect because Tibz and AKA didn't arrive on the same flight. They weren't even in Durban for the same reason. Tibz wasn't even supposed to be in Florida that night; he was supposed to be in uMhlanga," Dhlomo tweeted. AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, has spoken out about his death, highlighting that they are waiting on the investigations to unfold. In an interview with “eNCA”, she said she was patient with the police as investigations continued to dig into his death.

She further revealed that she is receiving regular updates on the investigations. "I think all of this is bigger than Kiernan and is bigger than the Forbes family, so when the legacy asked for justice for AKA, I knew what they were asking for was that we actually needed justice as a country. “And I support them wholeheartedly on that. Obviously because it is an ongoing investigation, we can't, even if they have information, share it with us that will jeopardise the investigation," said Lynn.