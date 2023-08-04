AKA’s mom unpacks conversations centred around middle-aged women in a new podcast

Celebrities, influencers, experts, friends, and family this week graced the launch of Katie Mohamed and Lynn Forbes’ ‘Outspoken Owls’, a new podcast that centres around life as a middle-aged woman.

The podcast will explore in-depth discussions on a variety of modern women’s issues. The next season - which has already been planned, will include co-conversations with guests and experts. The birth of this platform is driven by the idea that women in their 40s and 50s go through many changes in a short space of time, and yet, the dialogue around life as a “mature woman” is primarily muted. Mohamed refers to it as the “invisible Woman Syndrome”.

Speaking about the podcast, Mohamed said: “When women enter mid-life, we often seem to slip into the background, as if our youth is what made us relevant. And that’s just not true. A life of experience has made us more relevant than ever.” At the event, Forbes mentioned that what made the podcast unique was its unadulterated authenticity. “What this is is something authentic - and something that’s not only relatable to middle-aged women but to everyone.”

As the founder of W-Suite, a women’s empowerment initiative, Mohamed said: “The timing couldn’t be better.” “Releasing the podcast on Women’s Month is both coincidental and fortuitous, but it is incredibly apt timing for a show focused on breaking gender stereotypes - and providing genuinely enlightening conversation on being a woman in your 50s,” she said. The online buzz and anticipation was palpable in the lead-up to the podcast premiere.