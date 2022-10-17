Al-Jama-ah leaders says even if DA wins in court, they will face fresh motion of no confidence in City of Joburg

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another motion of no confidence should the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, rule in favour of her return as the mayor of the City of Joburg. Phalatse launched the court action days after her being kicked out as the mayor of the city during a municipal council meeting where she was voted out by a majority of council members.

Phalatse wants the court to reinstate her as mayor and reverse all the decisions that have been made by the current mayor of the city of Joburg, Dada Morero. Phalatse claims that the council meeting that ousted her was an illegal meeting and that the programming meeting that approved the motion of no confidence in her did not form a quorum. Should she win the matter, Phalatse also wants the speaker to council, Colleen Makhubele to pay the costs of her lawyers.

Al-Jama-ah leader and MMC for Development Planning, Thapelo Amad said regardless of the court ruling on Tuesday, should Phalatse win a special sitting will be called in the same week and she will face another motion of no confidence. Amad said already, the motion of no confidence had been submitted in a programming meeting in case Phalatse emerges victorious. “We will definitely bring back the motion of no confidence the same way we brought the vote of no confidence that dismissed her from office,” Amad said.

Amad said Phalatse stood no chance of being mayor for a long period because she did not have the numbers the DA needs to get back into power. Already ActionSA had announced a divorce with the DA in Joburg and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) had betrayed the coalition through voting with the opposition bench during the motion of no confidence against Phalatse. “She cannot be a government in the minority, following the recent development their biggest partners which is the ActionSA have declared that they are out of the coalition. The PA even said they are no longer interested in the Multi Party Coalition, they do not have numbers anymore,” Amad said.

