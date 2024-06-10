Al Jama-Ah warns ANC against partnership with DA

Al Jama-Ah has issued a warning to the ANC against the return of white rule should it forge ahead with a possible DA coalition as part of the ANC’s proposed government of national unity (GNU). This comes on the same day that the DA’s federal council was meeting to discuss the finer details of its GNU with the ANC.

The party’s top leadership was expected to meet to discuss various power sharing arrangements following the May 29 elections. Speaking to SABC News, the DA’s national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the DA welcomes a possible working relationship with the ANC. “The DA welcomes the fact that negotiations are now moving to a substantive negotiation phase. Our negotiation team based on the announcement made by the president last night have further meetings with other parties to listen to their views and reactions. We also hope to get more details from the ANC about the finer details of what a government of national unity entails which will then be deliberated by our federal executive and subsequently, our federal council will then be deliberated on Monday.”

However, Al Jama-Ah’s leader Ganief Hendricks said any working relationship with the DA would be akin to the return of white rule in the country. “Al Jama-Ah party leader, and MP, Ganief Hendricks was invited by the ANC over the weekend as part of the latter’s consultation process on its plans to settle for a Government of National Unity (GNU). “Although Al Jama-Ah welcomed the ANC’s wide consultation process with political parties, Hendricks made it clear that the party is strongly opposed to a GNU. Hendricks says the ANC was given mandate to govern and serve - even though with 40% as a minority government - but warned the former liberation movement against joining hands with parties that are hell bent to return the country to white rule,” the party said.

Al-Jama-Ah is not the only party within and outside the tripartite alliance that have voiced their disapproval of a working relationship between the ANC and the DA. The SACP, Cosatu, and the MK Party have voiced their own disagreement with the ANC to include the DA in their talks to formulate a new government following the disastrous elections which for the first time, saw the governing party emerge with just 40% of the total votes. Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) senior leader Muzi Ntshingila told IOL that the DA will likely be out of the GNU due to its arrogance.