Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad elected new Joburg mayor, says he will show youth can lead

Johannesburg - Thapelo Amad has been elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg, succeeding DA councillor Mpho Phalatse, who was ousted in a motion of no confidence on Thursday. Amad is the chairperson of Al-Jama-ah in the City of Johannesburg, he brings new energy to the City of Johannesburg as one of the city's youngest mayors. He holds several tertiary qualifications, including a degree in Islamic studies.

Amad was at the forefront of the revolution against the DA in the City of Johannesburg. He was previously the MMC of Development Planning in the ANC coalition that was ousted by the DA. Amad will hold the fort for the ANC chairperson, Dada Morero, for six months until the party is able to fix its issues with the EFF concerning a deal that went sour that was supposed to guarantee the EFF the mayoral position in Ekurhuleni. The minority parties had filed three motions of no confidence against Phalatse.

In the past, she had survived many motions of no confidence. But this time, even her own party was opposed to her re-election as mayor. Some in her party had reportedly voted for her to leave office. The opposition bloc was strengthened with support from the PA and the EFF to deliver Amad as mayor and push Phalatse out.

In an earlier interview, Amad said if he was elected he would bring new blood into the city and create a vibrant and exciting vision for the municipality which would be backed by all political parties. "It is important to bring back Johannesburg to its former glory and to show that young people can lead and lead well," he said. Amad received 138 votes, Phalatse 81 and Action SA’s Funzi Ngobeni got 46 votes.

