Alarm at ‘Pens Down’ parties as June examinations will be over in two weeks

Johannesburg - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) is alarmed to learn that some learners have begun to make arrangements to have ‘’Pens Down’’ parties as the June examinations will be over in two weeks. The ECLB strongly condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms and urges learners to refrain from this tendency, as these parties are reportedly ending in disaster for young people.

According to Mgwebi Msiya, an ECLB spokesperson, these gatherings are prone to tragedy, as evidenced by the disastrous Enyobeni Tavern incident, in which 21 young people died in a tavern during Pens' Down celebrations in June 2022. Msiya said as the examinations are in progress around the province, it is, unfortunately, the time when learners start to plan for the Pens’ Down parties that are predominantly marked by excessive consumption of alcohol. ‘’We urge parents to be extremely vigilant during this period and to keep track of their children’s whereabouts.

‘’We further send a stern warning to all liquor traders not to host these Pens Down parties in their establishments as this is a gross violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence.’’ ‘’We commend learners and other members of the community who continue to report these cases to the ECLB and SAPS.’’ Msiya added that principals of all schools must heighten the message of ‘’No to Pens Down’’.

‘’We also implore our ambassadors and other responsible learners to be vigilant in and outside school and to report to school authorities any suspicious actions by their fellow learners. ‘’ECLB school ambassadors and members of the community may report liquor traders who plan to host Pens’ Down parties and those who serve alcohol to underage persons to the ECLB Toll-Free 0800 000 420 or send a WhatsApp message to 076 4036 223. ‘’ECLB will take necessary and drastic actions against any liquor outlet that is non-compliant by, among other things, selling alcohol to underage persons and hosting the abhorrent Pens’ Down parties,’’ said Msiya.