Alarm over the rise in teen suicides

Johannesburg - Suicide among teenagers in South Africa is on the rise, and the gender affected the most seems to be female. According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), teen suicide is becoming more common every year in South Africa.

“In South Africa, 9% of all teen deaths are caused by suicide. The fastest-growing age is young people under 35, specifically female suicides, which peak between 15 and 19 years,” said Sadag. The group further said research indicated that although more females attempted suicide, more males succeeded. Yesterday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that he was saddened by the deaths of a Grade 8 girl pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School in Ekurhuleni and a Grade 12 girl pupil from Nigel High School, also in Ekurhuleni, who took their lives on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that, according to information, the pupil from Nigel High School consumed poison at home on June 29 and died. “Subsequently, the learner from Geluksdal Secondary School also consumed poison at home on Tuesday evening. She was rushed to a nearby medical facility,” Mabona said. Tragically, the pupil died on the way to get medical attention.

“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families and school communities of these learners. Indeed, it is really concerning that learners will resort to taking their own lives. We call on learners to always seek assistance for the necessary support to be provided. “Our psycho-social support team will visit all affected schools to provide the required support to the school community and families once term three begins,” said MEC Chiloane yesterday. The department encouraged learners who may be experiencing abuse or need counselling to contact Childline by simply dialling 116 for assistance.

Mark de la Rey, a clinical psychologist at Netcare Akeso Kenilworth, said that suicidal inclinations sprout from some level of depression or a mood disorder and that suicide, whether attempted or successful, indicated a genuine sense of hopelessness. In terms of warning signs, De la Rey said that in stressful situations, teenagers can become so caught up that they are not able to take a step back and regain perspective without some help. He added that any significant change in behaviour can be a warning sign, and speaking with finality can also be a warning, as sometimes people having suicidal thoughts will do and say things that can indicate plans to end their lives.

Meanwhile, tributes continued pouring in following the discovery of a Grade 10 pupil’s body on the Hoërskool Garsfontein grounds on Tuesday afternoon. Mia Kühn’s body was discovered by a school groundsman, who then alerted the police. It’s believed that her family reported her missing just hours before the gruesome discovery. Chiloane said that Kühn was at home on Monday evening, but when her parents awoke the next day, she was not in the house.

“According to her mother, at midnight she was still at home. Most probably she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing. Police were then alerted about a scene at the school, only to find her body here. So far, they don’t know how she gained entry to the school,” he said. Chiloane said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death. “I have urged the police not to waste any time. This situation affects the community, and it’s important that we put this case to bed quickly so we can allow progress to move forward,” Chiloane said.