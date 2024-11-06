Albertina Sisulu Foundation condemns media criticism of inaugural memorial lecture

The Albertina Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice has strongly rebuked a recent piece by online publication “Daily Maverick”. The article, authored by Rebecca Davis, labelled as a “hit piece,” takes aim at key figures involved in the foundation’s inaugural Memorial Lecture held in Cape Town to honour Albertina Sisulu, a South African liberation icon.

The controversy ignited when Davis insinuated that former president Jacob Zuma’s presence at the event was improper and suggestively asserted that some African heads of state were intentionally sidelined to pave the way for Zuma’s participation. In response, the Foundation clarified that all former heads of state were in fact invited to both the launch of the Foundation at Robben Island and the Memorial Lecture at the University of Cape Town (UCT). The Foundation’s statement, released on Tuesday, conveyed their discontent with the rhetoric employed in Davis’s article, characterising it as infused with “obvious disdain” and an “obscure lunacy”.

It further accused Davis of disregarding the significant contributions made by both Lindiwe Sisulu, a former member of Parliament and the driving force behind the Memorial Lecture, and her mother, Albertina Sisulu, in South Africa’s long fight for liberation. “This is not journalism. It is editorial posturing designed to discredit those who dare to confront power,” the Foundation declared. Such a characterisation, they argue, not only diminishes the legacy of Sisulu but also undermines the crucial narrative of South Africa’s political history, which includes many voices often left unheard.

The Foundation emphasised that Lindiwe’s credibility is rooted in her longstanding commitment to the liberation Struggle and her staunch defence of democratic values. They highlighted her right to engage deeply in the country’s intellectual discourse, a right that should not be undermined by a journalist’s biased reporting. Reflecting on the broader implications of the article, the Foundation suggested that the piece may have been a deliberate attempt to discredit Lindiwe, whose efforts to celebrate and remember her mother’s contributions underscore a narrative of resilience and liberation.