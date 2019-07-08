Theresa Oelofse, right, and her daughter Dominique. Oelfse waged a relentless three-year fight to with the NPA and even spent R675 000 in legal costs to ensure that they prosecute Dominique's stepfather who was her rapist. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is inept to prosecute sexual abuse crimes affecting minors and the mentally challenged, a travesty of justice for victims of these heinous acts. This was the contention of both an experienced forensic child psychologist, and a Gauteng mother who waged a relentless three-year fight to get justice for her 23-year-old mentally challenged daughter.

The daughter endured eight traumatic years as her stepfather’s sex slave - from 2008 to 2016 - which cost Theresa Oelofse a total of R675 000 in legal and other expenses.

Oelofse, who battled the “incompetent” NPA, which initially refused to prosecute the case since charges were opened in 2016, emphasised that she had no regrets in getting justice for her daughter, Dominique Monaghan.

“I had to live from one loan to the next. But how can I quantify the trauma that Dominique suffered? And what about the parents who want justice for their children and can’t afford to fight the NPA to prosecute?” asked an irate Oelofse.

The NPA was forced to prosecute after Oelofse and her lawyer, Latham Dixon, asked for a certificate last year stating that the NPA would not pursue the case, and that Dixon would seek a private prosecution.

Oelofse’s estranged husband of over 10 years, Johannes, 59, was convicted in May of five grotesque sex crimes including rape; sexual assault; sexually grooming a person who is mentally challenged; exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally challenged person; and compelling Dominique to watch him masturbate.

Oelofse and Dominique’s biological father, Glen, gave written permission for The Star to publish their real names and photos.

Some of the shocking acts Johannes perpetrated on the vulnerable Dominique, who has the cognitive abilities of a 6-year-old girl, include forcing her to shave her vagina and committing sex acts.

The accused is expected to be sentenced in September.

Dr Belinda de Villiers, a forensic psychologist whose detailed report and testimony were crucial in getting a conviction against Johannes, said she found the NPA inept in dealing with child sexual offences’ cases - “even if all the evidence is in place”.

“I specialise in child sexual abuse And the public needs to understand the frustrations and incompetent people working with these cases, and why the accused often fail to get prosecuted or convicted,” De Villiers pointed out.

A trail of correspondence, which The Star has seen, dating back to early 2017 between Oelofse, her lawyer and the NPA officials including senior prosecutor Nathaniel Mmape, showed how reluctant the NPA was in taking Johannes to trial.

In one email in March last year, Dixon replied in Afrikaans that he believed the NPA “had no idea of what they were doing”. This was after Mmape had said the NPA would not prosecute because they didn’t believe Dominique would be a good State witness, and that De Villiers’s forensic report was “too detailed” for them.

“Since when is a detailed report a bad thing?” Oelofse asked.

In the report, which The Star has seen, De Villiers said Dominique was fit to testify provided there was an intermediary to assist the victim, and that Dominique receive therapy to deal with her trauma.

But Oelofse heaped praise on advocate Nerissa Naidoo, the prosecutor who eventually took on the case, and secured the conviction.

“This is the kind of commitment needed in the NPA. She (Naidoo) went far beyond her scope of work,” Oelofse said.

Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson, said Dominique’s case was brought to court when representations were placed on the court roll, and conviction was secured in May.

“Furthermore, the matter was enrolled after the complainant exercised her rights by utilising the remedial/ checks and balances provided for by the NPA. These review mechanisms were put in place to guard against, among others, misinterpretation of the law which is diverse in nature,” Mjonondwane said.