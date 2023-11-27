Alexandra community gets its first X-ray centre

The people of Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, now have access to a diagnostic centre which is equipped with an innovative and scalable radiology solution developed by Pristem. This is to address a conspicuous need for quality diagnostic services within South Africa’s health-care space which will ultimately have a meaningful impact on disadvantaged communities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), two-thirds of the global population, or roughly five billion people, have no or only very limited access to reliable, medical imaging services. In an effort to bridge the gap in ensuring that disadvantaged communities have equal access to high quality medical imaging services, yesterday, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko along with Pristem Global Diagnostic CEO Lars Beykirch and Yvonne Motsisi, the CEO of Pristem South Africa, officially opened the first radiology diagnostic centre in Alexandra. Nkomo-Ralehoko said the facility is not just a building with state-of-the-art medical equipment, but is a beacon of hope and a testament to the progress they are making in providing essential health-care services to the people.

“In our commitment as the sixth administration, we have pledged to bring health-care facilities to townships, informal settlements, and hostels. This opening resonates deeply with our elevated priorities, which are centred on bringing health care to the doorstep of our communities,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. She further said: “This momentous occasion marks not only a significant advancement in health-care accessibility but also a step towards rectifying the disparities that were entrenched by the previous era’s policies in our health-care system.” Nkomo-Ralehoko said in townships like Alexandra, access to quality health care has long been a challenge.

“Our residents have had to travel long distances, often in discomfort and pain, to access basic diagnostic services. The opening of this X-ray centre changes that narrative by bringing vital medical services closer to our community, reducing travel time and costs, and most importantly, ensuring quicker diagnosis and treatment,” she said. Nkomo-Ralehoko said X-ray imaging is a critical tool in modern medicine. It aids in the diagnosis of various conditions, from broken bones to more complex diseases like tuberculosis, which unfortunately remains a significant health concern in our community.

“Early and accurate diagnosis is key to effective treatment, and with this facility, we are bringing that capability right to our doorstep. Moreover, this centre symbolises a broader commitment to improving health-care equity. By investing in health-care infrastructure in townships like Alexandra, we are taking a significant step towards bridging the gap in health outcomes, ensuring that every member of our community, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to the health care they deserve,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. She said they are confident that the population in townships will receive these facilities with open arms. “As the Gauteng government, we are willing and undertaking to work hand in hand with Pristem Global Diagnostics and other stakeholders. This collaboration is essential for ensuring the sustainability and expansion of such vital health-care services. Our commitment is to support and facilitate these initiatives, ensuring that they reach as many communities as possible,” she said.