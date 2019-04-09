In this file picture, Alexandra residents march towards Sandton to protest against poor service delivery, crime and the mushrooming of shacks in their area. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised the residents of Alexandra that the government will act on the erection of illegal structures in their township. Makhura’s visit to Alexandra comes shortly after the residents' march to the City of Johannesburg’s region E offices in Sandton on Monday where they hoped to be addressed by Mayor Herman Mashaba but that never happened.

The Alexandra community raised concerns around the erection of illegal structures and illegal land invasion in the area.

“The community said to me that they have been raising this matter to the law enforcement agencies. I want to say the law enforcement agencies in their totality should deal with this issue.

“People are putting up illegal structures everywhere and this is going to make it very difficult to actually develop Alexandra,” Makhura said.

Makhura addressed the issue of illegal structures in the area and promised the residents that the government will act on the illegal erection of structures and land invasion.

He said the government should act and remove illegal structures, calling for the demolition of such structures.

“We will not allow lawlessness, we must take action to ensure that people know that there shall be action and the law shall be enforced. We have court interdicts on this land, we have court interdicts also around the structures that are being put up here, but this is being ignored and there is no one taking responsibility to enforce these court interdicts,” Makhura said

Makhura also dismissed claims that the national government put aside billions of rands into the Alexandra Renewal Project.

“I am very happy that we have had this meeting, I will be able to brief the president over the next few hours about the issues.

"So when the president comes here on Thursday, he will be able to speak very clearly to some of these issues,” Makhura said.

“So there are historical issues that are around the Alexandra renewal project and I want to dismiss any notion that national government put billions of rands into the Alexandra Renewal Project. The Alexandra renewal project was funded by the City of Johannesburg and the Provincial government,” he added.

#AlexShutDown spokesperson Bobby Solomons said they were happy that there was an officially who came to the community and addressed their main issues.

“The issues of mushrooming of illegal structures and land invasion were top of our concerns and we are very glad that Premier Makhura addressed them,” Solomons said.

Solomons added that they hope that the premier will put pressure on the mayor to attend to the issues raised by the community.

