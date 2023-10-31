All charges have been dropped against Bogus TikTok doctor Matthew Lani

Self-proclaimed TikTok doctor ‘Dr Matthew Lani walked out a free man after charges of impersonating a doctor were rescinded by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today. Lani was apprehended at Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday night after he was found entering the main entrance of the hospital.

His lawyer, Bongani Mabunda told the media today that the videos Lani made were for TikTok content and further confirmed that Lani was not a registered doctor. “The State has no ‘prima facie’ case against the accused and we have wise prosecutors who ran through the docket and they concurred with us that there is no case against him. As a result, the charges against him have been withdrawn. He was just doing it for entertainment, there’s no complainant here who says he actually consulted with him as a doctor or paid him as a doctor or anything of that sort,” said Mabunda. Lani also spoke about the arrest, highlighting that the situation had been overwhelming but was pleased that the charges were withdrawn.

“The whole situation has been overwhelming from the day it started. The past couple of hours have been difficult but I am happy with the outcome and that the case was withdrawn. I just want to go home and sleep and heal my wounds,” he said, refusing to comment about his injuries. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the case was not enrolled, pending further investigations. NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said it has instructed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) to conduct certain investigations.