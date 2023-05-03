All eyes on Metro FM Music Awards black carpet

Johannesburg - The annual Metro FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23) ceremony serves as one of the most glamorous events in the world of music. They celebrate not only leading music artists, but also local fashion.

This year, A-listers are expected to flock to the City of Mbombela on May 6 where they will grace this highly anticipated affair sporting their head-turning garments. It has also been announced that the Metro FM Black is Back fashion competition is making a return, to see who will steal the show. Hopefuls stand a chance to score an exclusive access pass to this year's Metro FM Music Awards and access to the official pre- and after-party.

They also stand a chance to get access to the iconic Metro FM All-White Love Movement. Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago and Katlego Maboe as the hosts of the star-studded and esteemed METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23), which will take place on Saturday, 06 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied The event will be hosted by the renowned media personality Lerato “LKG” Kganyago alongside the popular television personality Katlego Maboe. It is revealed that the decision by the radio station to appoint Kganyago and Maboe was based on their skills as sought-after hosts who can carry events of this calibre.

Kganyago expressed excitement and indicated that she was looking forward to hosting the affair. “I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of co-hosting the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards 2023 alongside the incredibly talented Katlego Maboe. As a long-standing member of the Metro FM family with seven years of experience, and with a solid background in live television and broadcasting, I understand the significance of this event and I am confident in my ability to deliver an exceptional experience for South Africa's music fans. The MMAs are a true highlight of the year for music lovers, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it all. Together with Katlego Maboe, we promise to bring an unparalleled level of class, energy, and excitement to the stage.” Maboe also commented and said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the host of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023! It is an incredible honour to be part of such a prestigious event, and I am super excited to be hosting alongside the talented Lerato Kganyago. I am looking forward to celebrating the best of South African music with all the amazing artists, producers, and fans. I can’t wait.”