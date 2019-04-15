It was a night filled with spirit as the all-women edition of the Birchwood Comes Alive Jazz Evening took over the Boksburg hotel's stage at the weekend. The venue was heated up from the cold outside with performances from Buhlebendalo Mda, Nokukhanya Dlamini and Judith Sephuma.

Mda, who opened the show, set the mood for the night with an all-female ensemble including the talented Aus’ Tebza on bass. The all-black crew collaborated on new songs and beautiful renditions of other songs by other artists.

Mda, dressed in a black satin dress and a blue and white headdress, chose to go barefoot for a truly spirited performance.

She sang a rendition of Brenda Fassie's Too Late for Mama to perfection. Playing the set with her drumming skills, the performance was truly riveting.

The iconic Brenda Fassie's music lives on with #BuhlebendaloMda rendition of Too Late for Mama. @ReporterStar #BirchwoodComesAlive pic.twitter.com/z88fuke21X — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) April 12, 2019

Following on the high note was Dlamini, who took the audience to church, singing all the favourites including Revelation is Here, Phind’ukhulume, Thato Ya Hao, Hallelujah, Ntate ke Mang, Ithemba Lami and Namhla Nkosi.

The powerful performance left the audience in awe. In addition, comedic relief from Q Dube kept the audience in stitches.

The Zimbabwean comedian reflected on the past two years, which he has spent in South Africa, and urged everyone to see beyond borders and accept fellow Africans as brothers and sisters.

Sephuma closed off the night with firm favourites Mme Motswadi, Mmangwane, Naa Ke Bomang and A Cry A Smile and A Dance. She had the audience on their feet singing Alpha & Omega just after midnight.

This evening was fitting to have just before the upcoming Easter period.

Marketing Manager Thulani Ntsuntsha presents prizes to loyal Birchwood jazz evening followers.Pictures: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

The Star, as a partner of the event, gave out prizes to loyal audience members.

For information on the next jazz evening visit www.birchwoodhotel.co.za or contact Martin Mapunda on 011 897 0024, or email [email protected] to book or for more information.