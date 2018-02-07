Johannesburg - Longwe Twala has broken his silence on the accusation by Senzo Meyiwa's father, Sam, that he was the man behind the trigger that killed the soccer star.

In an interview with the drive team on Metro FM, the son of Chicco Twala said he was actually the 'coward' on the day because he ran out of the house when the intruders came inside.

Twala said the police had interrogated him already.

"I am an Orlando Pirates fan myself, how can I murder my own goalkeeper," he said to Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava who host the drive time show.

He denied rumours that the gun used in the shooting was that of Chicco Twala.

'"I respect my father. Why would I take his gun and mess around with it?"

Twala added that he was saddened that "my own people would do this to me".

"The media is making money," he said.

"I as a person am actually very scared, I'm not scared I can get arrested for Senzo's murder because I know I am innocent."

Twala said he was afraid of people who may want to do something to him because of the allegations.

Twala said he did not understand why Kelly Khumalo was not answering to questions.

"I feel that the police need to get their forensic investigation right and stop pointing fingers."

Senzo was shot on October 26, 2014 at singer Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.

The Star



