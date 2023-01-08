All roads lead to Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung -- the birthplace of the ANC -- to celebrate their 111th anniversary

Johannesburg -- The ANC's 111th anniversary speech would be delivered by Cyril Ramaphosa at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Free State, the party's birthplace. Ramaphosa, speaking at the party’s gala dinner last night, said it is significant for them to celebrate in their birthplace; When they turned 100 years old, they came to Mangaung.

He said the people who gathered here 111 years ago to found the ANC were from all walks of life. Driving just a few kilometres from Imvelo Safari Lodge, where the gala dinner was hosted, a small group of protesters from Ward 10 Motsabi Denaweng Bloemfontein staged a picket over the lack of service delivery but cars ferrying politicians, including Ramaphosa, snubbed them. South Africa - Bloemfontein- Anti ANC protest. 07 January 2023. A small group of protestors from ward 10 Motsabi Denaweng Bloemfontein pikit on the road that leads up to where the ANC will host a gala dinner ahead of the ANC 111th celebration. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency "Ramaphosa, please feel our pain. We are residents who have been living here for so long; our children have grown and are unemployed like many of us. We live in filth; we need water and electricity, and other basic services. People are being attacked and killed and crime is high. We have rights and we have voted for the ANC, but we are suffering," said a community leader.

The protesters also complained about their ward councillor, saying he does not work at all. South Africa will have its next national elections in 2024, and the community has questioned how they are expected to vote while living under such poor conditions. "How are we expected to vote next year while the government has failed to provide proper service delivery for the community? Clearly, that will never happen, said Nthabiseng Moloi.

While driving around Bloemfontein, Independent Media witnessed the filth lying around the streets, and a number of locals complained about the lack of waste collection in their areas, which looked like a dumping site. Locals, especially youth, complained about the high rate of unemployment. While driving around, the team witnessed a number of youth resolving to consume drugs and alcohol, commit crime, become involved in prostitution and other social ills in the name of survival.

Some people from Heidedal township, a coloured community, said they feel neglected. Some of their issues include a lack of housing, water, a high rate of unemployment, potholes, crime, and drug and alcohol abuse. "I have been unemployed for over five years, and right now the situation in my life and at home is not getting any better, even though I am skilled in surveillance camera installation. I really do feel neglected because there are no opportunities coming my way," said Errol Smith. Potholes are a major issue; motorists are forced to drive and risk their lives; some have been seen parked on the side of the road to replace damaged tyres.

Ramaphosa said the ANC’s 55th national elective conference, which concluded on Friday in Mangaung, also resolved that infrastructure investment needs to be increased subsequently and that that needs to be translated into the construction of roads. "The construction of roads is needed. There are potholes in our country … the building of bridges, the enhancement of our power lines, the building of dams, houses, student accommodation and other economic infrastructure. "This infrastructure investment is needed to stimulate economic activity and expand the capacity of our economy to provide the services that South Africans need."

"There was appreciation amongst delegates that roads and jobs should be driven by the small and medium enterprises, the cooperatives, and informal businesses, but that the government should also play its own role to contribute to creating jobs," Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa showered gratitude on small and big business women and men who drive the investment process. He said the government will focus on ensuring that they create a great environment so their businesses are able to thrive. "We are working to reduce red tape to improve the competitiveness of our economy through far-reaching reforms in a number of sectors of our economy," said Ramaphosa.