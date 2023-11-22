All set for a sizzling 2023 Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein this weekend

The Turffontein Racecourse will be a flurry of exciting activity as it hosts the 2023 Betway Summer Cup on Saturday. For those who enjoy the outdoors and horse racing, the much-awaited Summer Cup is one of the most exciting events on the Joburg social and events calendar.

It’s also a great way for locals to spend a fun-filled day to start the festive season. This year’s theme is “Summer Reign”, so get ready to own your summer after a challenging year with a fantastic day at the races. Dress in anything that makes you feel strong and powerful. Horse-racing operators 4Racing and global betting company, Betway have upped the stakes considerably by doubling last year’s prize money to a whopping R5 million for this historic race, which will see 20 of the country’s finest thoroughbreds competing for the grand prize of being Joburg’s Summer Cup champions.

Steeped in history, the Betway Summer Cup has brought together Joburg's communities since its inception in 1887, with crowds flocking to Turffontein to experience the excitement of world-class thoroughbred horse racing. Visitors can also expect plenty of entertainment, great food and drink, a kiddies' play area for the young ones and a Half Time show featuring DJ Zinhle and popular hitmaker Lady Du. TAB4Racing will also be reintroducing the exciting Superfecta bet this year. This will allow punters to bet on the first six horses past the post, increasing their chances of winning big this summer.

"The Betway Summer Cup stands out as a distinctive Joburg extravaganza, highlighting the thrill of top-tier horse racing with a celebration of the South African summer. This year, with Betway we have taken our commitment to excellence to a whole new level, doubling the stakes to an impressive R5 million. Our goal is to bring together individuals from all walks of life to witness the majestic display and adrenalin of top-class horse racing at the richest race in Gauteng. This is the ultimate kick-start to the festive season and an unforgettable experience in the heart of the city. We absolutely cannot wait to Make it Reign at the Betway Summer Cup," said Fundi Sithebe, 4Racing CEO. All you need to know about the 2023 Betway Summer Cup Gates open at 9.30am on Saturday, November 25 at Turffontein Racecourse in the south of Johannesburg, with the first race starting at 11.30am and the main race – the 2023 Betway Summer Cup – taking place at 3.35pm.

Entertainment galore Joburg's top socialites are also set to walk the event's red carpet on the day, dressed by the likes of top Joburg fashion house Excelsior Lusso. Joburg Tourism Company is also a major event partner and will host a "Joburg Summer Fashion Market" with 20 of Joburg's top fashion and lifestyle SMMEs exhibiting their wares on the day.