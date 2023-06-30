All systems go for Hollywoodbets Durban July

Johannesburg - As all roads will be leading to the Greyville Racecourse for the much anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July, the province is expected to be a hub of entertainment this weekend. The City of Durban has also come to the party, assuring all visitors and local racegoers that the event will be protected from any form of load-shedding.

Throw into the mix that the weather is expected to be brilliant sunshine and a pleasant 22 degrees Celcius with very little wind predicted, after a disastrous week of heavy downpours, and the event is expected to be packed. Following the theme "Out Of This World," the day should be a blast for horseracing fans, party-goers, fashion aficionados, and celebrity guests alike, many of whom will be travelling from far and wide to be in Durban on the day. The major plan for many people is to let their hair down and have a momentous time in this lifestyle extravaganza.

With a full house of approximately 50 000 fans expected, clubs and other places of entertainment are also expected to be packed. Africa's grandest horseracing event will feature a stellar line-up of top horses, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a massive scale. Each year the theme is announced to students at fashion design colleges and technikons across KwaZulu-Natal to form part of their curriculum and as inspiration for their entries to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards, presented by Durban Fashion Fair.

The events and marketing executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall, said: "At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horseracing fans. It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. The theme is what kick-starts everything, and this year I can't wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life." According to Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager: "If last year's running of Africa's greatest horseracing event is anything to go by, we are beyond excited as we look forward to hosting the most anticipated sporting and social calendar event for our second consecutive year. “In keeping with the theme and in true Hollywoodbets style, it is going to be truly spectacular and out of this world.”