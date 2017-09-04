One of Joburg’s biggest annual events took place on Sunday afternoon at Zoo Lake.

The Arts Alive Jazz on the Lake was the perfect reason to leave the house for some relaxation.

Hosted by the charismatic Masello Motale, together with Floyd Mokale, the two set the tone for the event.

Thousands of jazz fans made their way to the popular venue to hear the sounds of their favourite artists.

Pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini started the day off getting the crowd into the mood.

Sibongile Khumalo, who celebrates her 60th birthday this year, sang a number of songs from her Breath of Life album. Khumalo will be celebrating her birthday in style later this month with three special concerts called More than 3 Faces at the Market Theatre.

ENTHUSIASTS: Thousands of people turned up for the event. Picture: Matthews Baloyi





Amanda Black never puts a foot wrong with her anthem Amazulu, and she had the audience singing along to every word.

International drummer Queen Cora came with a colourful head of hair and performed with a full South African ensemble on stage.

Jamaican acts, saxophonist Dean Fraser and dancehall and reggae singer Alaine, brought their flavour to the stage and got everyone dancing.

The soulful Zamajobe also graced the stage with her voice.

While Zonke was supposed to perform as well, the event was cut short due to neighbourhood regulations. She posted a video online apologising to her fans and letting them know that she was at the event:

Love you all ♥️

Logistics around the event included a park-and-ride facility where jazz lovers could park at Braamfontein and be taken to the venue by bus. Many people opted to walk down to the event as the queues for the buses were long. The show ended at 5.00pm.

While no alcohol was allowed at the venue, there were stalls available for people to buy food.

The event is now in its 25th year and was an all-round jazz extravaganza, enjoyed by young and old.

