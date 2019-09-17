Picture: Sean Brand

Flavour, music, aromas, colours – get ready to feed your senses. We are fast approaching the most delectable weekend on the food and music calendar, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

A mile of mouth-watering food stalls offering an almost infinite selection of flavours and aromas to satisfy every palate, accompanied by music from a host of time-honoured artists to keep you dancing in the sunshine and under the stars.

In preparation for this unmissable gathering, here follows an easy A to Z guide with all the information you need to get yourself and your family ready to celebrate the cultural Heritage and to feed your senses.

Picture: Sean Brand

Africa is a vast and eclectic continent, a land of natural beauty which nourishes a multitude of cultures. This two day event is the ultimate celebration of harmony and unity between all the flavours, sounds, colours and diversity that Africa has to offer.

Bongo Maffin, Boom Shaka and BOP join more than 20 other fabulous acts like Trompies on the Delicious Main Stage on Saturday to celebrate Kalawa Jazmee Records’ 25-year anniversary.

Corinne Bailey Rae, an international icon appearing on the Delicious Main Stage on Saturday as well, will take your breath away. This legendary R&B and Soul vocal enchantress knows how to keep the crowds hungry for more.

Divas will light up the stage and show the crowds how to get the party cooking.The female singers ready to stimulate your soul include Shekhinah, Lira, Lisa Shaw, Monique Bingham, Lady Zamar and many others.

Easy access to the festival is available through Uber, Taxify and Gautrain buses. Engen have created a space for you to safely book your ride home or be dropped off at the event at their Engen Departure Lounge.

Food- The Festival will satisfy even the most sophisticated food-connoisseur with the Delicious Mile: Gourmet Street-Food Market – more than 30 food traders selling tantalising delights from around the world, including sushi, Pan-African dishes, Mexican specialities, Balkan Burgers, Korean barbeque and so much more. Something to satisfy every hungry belly. Picnic blankets are allowed though seating will also be provided.

Gates to the Festival will be open from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

Heritage- The Festival is a celebration of diversity of culture, beliefs and traditions in South Africa – a coming together of a rainbow of flavours, music, generations and cultures.

Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter – join in the conversation with us on @dstvdeliciousfestival (Instagram), DeliciousFestivalSA (Facebook) and @DeliciousFestSA (Twitter).

Jamming doesn’t get better than with international megastar, singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq who will headline the Delicious Main Stage on Sunday.

Kids are more than welcome at the Festival, with a dedicated Engen Kid’s Fest area for children aged 3 to 13, offering a safe and fun-filled experience including a lunch pack, trained child minders and stringent security measures to guarantee their safety and your peace of mind (tickets from R295 per child per day). Kids under 3 years old get free entry to the Festival, but no children under the age of 18 will be allowed into the areas where alcohol is served, including lounges, hospitality units and the GA Bars.

Lights, camera, ACTION! – Ralf GUM All Stars, featuring Ralf GUM, Mafikizolo, Monique Bingham, Kafele Bandele, Portia Monique, Bongi Mvuyana, Ayanda Jiya, Joseph Junior, and Nivalito will get the crowds into a frenzy on Saturday and Sunday on the Delicious Main Stage.

Music is the food of life, so aside from the stunning line-up of local acts the Festival is bringing the old-school 90’s House and R&B group Ten City from the USA to add funk and groove to the party.

No cooler boxes are permitted on the grounds, nor are beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic of any kind including bottled water), food of any kind, picnic baskets, beach or golf umbrellas. Drinking of alcohol in the parking areas is strictly prohibited. There is a strict No Pass Out policy at the festival. Visit the website for more information.

Oskido, MJokes, Spikiri and Mahoota, the game-changers from Kalawa Jazmee will blast out indigenous house and kwaito rhythms along with their All-Stars.

Parking your wheels at the festival will cost R100 in cash upon arrival at the event. There is limited space available so arrive early and get to park close to the entrance gates. First come, first park!

Queues are a thing of the past because Visa together with Howler have come to the rescue! Pre-load your Howler card before the event and collect your card upon arrival to skip the queues and enjoy an easy and safe buying experience at the Festival, brought to you by Visa. If you don’t get a chance to pre-load your card, that’s not a problem. You can purchase and load your Visa x Howler card at the event.

Red Bull will give the party wings on the Saturday with their Red Bull Music Delicious Dance Arena which will host eight African superstars with an array of styles including Kwaito, Hip Hop, and House to get the party thumping!

Shimza’s House will take it up a notch on Saturday at the Red Bull Music Delicious Dance Arena with 8 major acts performing, including Cassper Nyovest, Lady Zamar, DJ PH, DJ Kent, Ms Cosmo and Major League.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/31Xhq5N or on the Delicious website where you can find out more about our ticket offerings, or you can simply SMS ‘Delicious’ to 33592 (sms costs R1). Ticket prices range from R550 for a Delicious Early Bird General Access Day Pass, to R4370 for the Ambassador Luxury Suite Day Pass, allowing you access into different areas of the festival grounds.

Unlike any other event in the country the festival will present over 40 renowned performers, four different areas and something for all ages over two days.

Variety is the key to the festival – a rainbow of food and music sensations await you at the festival.

When it comes to whetting your whistle you will find Windhoek Lager, Tanqueray, Ciroc and Johnny Walker available.

Xtreme behaviour of any offensive nature is not what the festival is about – this event is for peace-loving, good-natured persons only.

Yummy is the name of the game, for your taste buds and ears. Your Delicious experience depends on kindness, tolerance and sharing with all those around you – respect and enjoy the harmony.

Zonke, DJ Zinhle, Ms Cosmo, and Tamara Dey will spin your head with their African beats.

Ready, set it is Delicious Fest time.



