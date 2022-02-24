Alleged BEE fronting in fisheries industry

A whistle-blower has revealed to The Star that a local company, Eyethu Fisheries, is a front for a Spanish multi-national fishing giant with its eyes set firmly on the South African fishing waters. The source has revealed that Eyethu is likely to be awarded very lucrative tenders by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries. The announcement is set to take place on Monday, 28 February 2022.

The Star has failed to get any response out of Eyethu whatsoever. On Eyethu’s website, Eyethu claims that two of the trawlers they use on a daily basis, Elke M and Oupa Joewie, belongs to them. Oddly, the Eyethu website has the option for visitors to access the website of Spanish company Iber Consa. Surprisingly Iber Consa claims that the very two trawlers are "part of their fleet of vessels operating in the very best fishing grounds in South Africa, Namibia and Argentina”. Albie Modise, the Chief Director of Communications and the Department of Fisheries has confirmed to The Star that Iber Consa is not the holder of any rights, permits and licenses to fish in South Africa. "It is awkward for Iber Consa to claim that they own a fleet that is fishing in South African waters if they have no such licenses unless they have a local entity fronting for them” a source at the Department said to The Star.

According to the Eyethy website they strive to be a leading brand locally and in Spain. The Star has on two occasions reached out to Eyethu to answer questions and provide information so that this article can provide their reply to the allegations as well. The Star wanted to know what the relationship is with Iber Consa as well as their version on who the trawlers belong to. Eyethu has not responded to the questions posed by The Star. The Star has been informed that there is an enormous loan account that exists between Iber Consa and Eyethu, with another entity central to this loan The Star has the identity of this entity but is investigating the veracity of this allegation.