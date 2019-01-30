Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Thabo Happy Mosia, once a high-flying criminal who lived in the lap of luxury, is so broke that he offered to sell his house to pay his legal fees. At the height of his criminal career, Mosia owned luxury properties worth millions of rand as well as expensive cars. He even bought his mother a house for R120000 cash. The properties - one worth R1.2million - were repossessed by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in 2011.

Yesterday, the alleged cash-in-transit kingpin cut a pathetic figure in front of Judge Anthony Thobane in the high court in Joburg, begging that he be given leeway to raise money for a defence lawyer.

The accused wore a grey, long-sleeved vest, his hair looked dirty and his beard unkempt. Mosia was once one of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals and police were not taking chances yesterday as the court had armed tactical response team members present.

His former lawyer Nardus Grove withdrew from the case because of non-payment.

Mosia and co-accused Julian Ntoyi are facing charges for robbery, kidnapping, rape and murder related to Linda Matati, an SBV employee. Mosia allegedly abducted Matati from a party in Lawley in 2017.

It is believed Mosia kidnapped her as he wanted her to disclose information on the movement of SBV cash vans.

Matati’s body was found dumped in Bronkhorspruit a year after she disappeared.

On Tuesday, Mosia fought to not be represented by LegalAid South Africa lawyer advocate Gundo Lidovho. He told the court that he had given Grove a title deed to his Ennerdale house to sell and use the proceeds for legal costs.

“I don’t want any other lawyer. I want my old lawyer. He knows all my cases in Westgate and Germiston. There is an offer and in two months his fees will be settled. I ask the court to be understanding,” Mosia pleaded.

Mosia has pending cases in the Joburg and Germiston magistrate’s courts relating to cash-in-transit heists.

He said Lidovho did not understand his cases and had not yet consulted with him. “He does not know my cases. They are a bundle, sir. I ask that as a South African I be given a fair trial.

“With all respect to the court, give me a chance to have my lawyer who has been here since day one.”

State prosecutor Pakanyiswa Marasela accused Mosia of using delaying tactics.

“The State has been ready to go on trial since April 2017. He is abusing his rights. We have to think of the victim’s mother and other witnesses that have travelled all the way from Mpumalanga,” she stated.

Judge Thobane ruled that Lidovho represent Mosia and stood the case until after lunch. But after recess, Mosia was still adamant that he did not want to be represented by Lidovho.

The case has been rolled over to Wednesday and Mosia will represent himself.