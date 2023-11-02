Zanele Mkhonto, accused of murdering her policeman boyfriend, is appearing in the Mbombela High Court today for a guilty plea. Mkhonto 28, was remanded in custody by the High Court yesterday.

She was charged for the murder of Sgt Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 45, during the night of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Gedlembane in Pienaar, Mpumalanga. IOL last year reported that the police sergeant was shot five times with his service pistol — two times in the head and thrice in his upper body. Thwala’s body was discovered by a concerned neighbour. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) linked Mkhonto to the murder of her boyfriend, and she was charged on August 10, 2022.

She appeared in Kanyamazane Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was remanded in custody. The accused received the services of Legal Aid. She was denied bail and has remained in custody. The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, applauded the investigating officer and the prosecution for their collaboration during the investigation of this case. He further encouraged the public to keep on providing information to the police regarding criminal activities which are happening in their area and indicated that all information received will be treated with confidentiality.