Alleged racist boy exposed by social media after using the K-word during a live video

South Africans have exposed a young racist white boy after social media content creator Sonwabile was called the k-word word during a live stream. On Tuesday evening, Sonwabile was hosting an Ome TV stream, which allows random people from across the globe to chat, when the white boy and a girl popped up. The boy was heard saying: “You are an EFF K-word”, then they both laughed.

Sonwabile was not impressed, he appeared shocked and, he switched off the chat, and immediately said: “Okay, that’s not nice … in 2023 we are still dealing with racism.” Screenshot The two youngsters have since made their accounts private. However, social media users from all walks of life, including school mates, have posted the details and location of the boy who used the k-word. They said he is from Tzaneen in Limpopo.

“The Star” contacted the school, however the number rang and went unanswered. The paper also sent in an email; a response has not been received. X user Azani wrote: “I just called the school. It’s not going through, they know we are on to them.” Meanwhile, the EFF staged a protest outside the Hoërskool Ben Vorster High School on Wednesday morning.

https://x.com/sbusisomsibi11/status/1729792562313994378?s=48&t=oeMLeLVU-0aswZe6EmGwPA Calling the incident reprehensible, the EFF’s Tshilidzi Maraga condemned the youngster’s actions. “We view this incident as a clear manifestation of the deep-rooted racism and hatred that persist in our society.

“It is disheartening that a young individual, considered a ‘born free’, has exhibited such offensive behaviour, indicative of the racial prejudices that have been instilled through societal influences,” she said. The party has called for immediate and decisive action to be taken against both the teenager and his school. Maraga said racism has no place in educational institutions. “It is essential that incidents of this nature are addressed swiftly and effectively. The impact of such actions extends beyond the immediate victim, affecting the broader community and perpetuating harmful stereotypes,” Maraga said.