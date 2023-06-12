Alleged teen rape victim’s parents appear in court for concealing death after baby’s remains exhumed

Johannesburg - The parents of an alleged rape victim are appearing at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court today for concealment of death. This comes after the remains of a year-old child were exhumed in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, at the place where the 14- or 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather, 43, while assisted by her own biological mother, 35.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the news regarding the burial of a child in a shallow grave behind the shack where the family lived surfaced as police investigators were trying to get a picture of the circumstances surrounding the girl’s ordeal. “Valuable information came forth about a child whose whereabouts were unknown. According to the investigation, people in the neighbourhood were worried sick after not seeing the child for quite a while without being notified about his death,” Mdhluli said. He added that this led to the exhumation and discovery of the child’s remains on June 7.

The police confirmed that a case was opened for that matter and that investigations and a forensic investigation were under way; hence, both parents are now facing an additional charge laid against them. “Police, at this stage, cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them. So far, police have learnt that the parents are not South African citizens, and it is believed that they are originally from Mozambique without valid documentation to be in the country,” Mdhluli said. He added that the SAPS was working collaboratively with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country.

“The matter regarding the girl’s rape was kept under the carpet for years. It is also alleged that the young girl came to a point where she ran from home to escape from her assailants, then came across a man who took her in, but he too allegedly raped her. However, be that as it may, some members of the community alerted the authorities at the beginning of this past week,” the SAPS said. The case was opened and the matter was investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Pienaar, and the stepfather as well as the biological mother were subsequently arrested on June 6, and charged accordingly. The parents appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on June 7 on charges of rape; their case was postponed to Wednesday, but the two were kept in custody.

The police confirmed that the daughter as well as her four siblings were removed to a place of safety. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, lashed out on the alleged behaviour of the parents against their own, especially that this sad story emerged during the celebration of Youth Month. “Parents are tasked with the responsibility to bring up children in a responsible manner so that these young ones in turn grow up to be responsible future parents. Children should be protected, and they must never be abused by anyone, including their own parents,” she said.