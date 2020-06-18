Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack released on R10k bail in illegal firearms case

Underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack’s bodyguards swamped the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court and kept a sharp eye on the proceedings that were to see their boss and his 15 co-accused face serious illegal firearms charges. The bodyguards were, however, kept at bay by the heavily armed SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) that surrounded the premises, even after officials ordered everyone to leave. The underworld boss was arrested on Tuesday with 15 other suspects, including eight ranking police officers. Modack appeared at the court on Wednesday and was granted R10 000 bail. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the suspect was released on bail. Quizzed on why the public was denied access to the court during the bail hearing, Naidoo said: “All I know is that the court was closed after he was granted bail. I wouldn’t know why; I work for SAPS and not the court.”

Naidoo revealed that Modack was expected to report to Bothasig police station three times a week.

“Other suspects also appeared in court; one was granted R10000 bail and he is to report at Sophiatown police station three times a week,” he said.

Police officer Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga was granted R5000 bail with no conditions.

According to Naidoo five more suspects were also arrested earlier this month, and they are also due to appear in court. The suspects include Modack’s wife, Rehana Ismail, her twin sister Roshana Ismail, a senior police officer and two others.

The group was arrested following a three-year probe led by Major-General Andre Lincoln in the Western Cape.

The investigation included several cases, such as fraud, corruption, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act on multiple case dockets in Kempton Park, Edenvale and Norwood.

The case dates back to November 2017, when police were informed of alleged fraud and corruption relating to firearm licence applications.

The Star