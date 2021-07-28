Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu struggling to pay his legal fees

Johannesburg - A campaign has been started to raise funds for beleaguered Ukhozi FM DJ and alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu who is struggling to pay his legal fees. A poster circulating on social media says: “We are asking all friends and supporters to help raise funds to help Ngizwe Mchunu get assistance for all the charges against him for fighting for justice and truth.”

Mchunu’s lawyer Vusi Khathi confirmed his client had problems with legal fees but from what he understood Mchunu’s friends were trying to raise the money on his behalf. His client was in good spirits despite being incarcerated and the allegations levelled against him. He said he hoped to get bail for Mchunu because he was being held for a schedule 1 offence.

“We had a consultation with him at the police station where he is being held. The charges still fall under schedule 1 which means they are not that serious.” Khathi, from Mkhize & Khathi Attorneys, was expected to prove Mchunu is not a flight risk when he appears in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He said Mchunu presented himself to Durban police before his arrest but it was surprising that three hours later, police told his client that an incitement of violence case had been opened at the Randburg police thought it was not clear by whom. Mchunu appeared in court last week but bail was denied. The National Prosecuting Authority said the State would argue that Mchunu is a flight risk because he allegedly left Joburg in a private jet following his public appearance at Kwa Mai-Mai where he was meant to address aMabiqi, believed to be custodians of Zulu culture. Mkhize & Khathi attorneys said those wishing to make donations to Mchunu should contact his family, not the firm.