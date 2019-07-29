File Picture.

Johannesburg - Almost 8-million people in South Africa live with HIV, a number that has been rising steadily since 2002. This was revealed by the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Monday during the release of the 2019 Mid-year population estimates report.

The report looks at the estimated population of South Africa, fertility, mortality and migration in South Africa.

While the country's population is estimated to stand at 58,78, the estimated number of people living with HIV is 7,97 million.

It's believed that the improved access and uptake of ARVs has led to more HIV people leading healthier lives and living longer.

"Over time, prevalence among adults aged between 15 - 49 increased substantially due to lack of treatment. Given increased levels of treatment, prevalence rates are declining," the report states.

According to the report, Gauteng and Western Cape are two provinces with the highest number of migrants.

However, Gauteng remains the most populous province in South Africa with 15.2 million people living in it while the Northern Cape is the least populous with an estimated 1.2 million people.

The report goes on to state while the Western Cape and Gauteng have lower fertility rates, the Eastern Cape has the highest fertility rates in the country.

There are also more females in South Africa and they are expected to outlive men by six years.

Regarding young people, the report states that approximately 13% of the youth aged 20–34 are graduates but they are found more in urban provinces.

"At a provincial level, it is clear the more rural provinces are disadvantaged, with significantly lower proportions of young graduates.

"This can be attributed to a number of factors, including migration. Interprovincial as well as international migration patterns significantly influence the provincial population numbers and structures in South Africa.

"Almost 30% of youth (5,10 million or 28,6%) reside in Gauteng, with 3,47 million in KwaZulu-Natal (19,4%), making up almost half of all youth in South Africa. The Free State (4,7%) and the Northern Cape (2,0%) have the lowest proportions of youth."

The Star



