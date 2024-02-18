Amagwijo initiative harnesses the power of teenage voices to convey messages of hope

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has added a spark of excitement to its Teen Suicide Prevention Campaign this year by introducing the “Song for Hope” initiative. The song is intended to instil new hope, affirmation, and encouragement in troubled youth, letting them know that aid is accessible and they are never alone.

The campaign encourages students to create videos and challenge each other to perform the song as a way of showing support. The group drew inspiration for their performance of “iGwijo” songs from common school memories and viral videos of students from all origins across the country. Fatima Seedat, Sadag development manager, says with this song they aspire to reassure the youth of the people around them who care, and who will be able to support and provide hope to them.

“Teen depression can often leave them feeling isolated and alone, but through this song, we aspire to reassure them of the people around them who care, and will be able to support and provide hope to them. ‘iGwijo' authentically brings people together and can evoke strong emotions and togetherness in both those listening and singing.” Sadag collaborated with Bravado, a marketing agency, to elevate the Teen Suicide Prevention Campaign this year by introducing the exciting initiative. Bongani Chinkanda, managing director at Bravado, speaks on why the group joined the campaign: “When we got talking with the Sadag team to collaborate, we thought that we should jump on it because the Bravado team could live one of our agency's purposes, which is shared value through creativity.

“So, by offering our support to this campaign, it was made possible to live our purpose in real life, whereby we were able to spread a message that can change lives.” During Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which is commemorate annually for the past 28 years, the group dedicates a week to amplify awareness and the work done throughout the year to help and support the youth. “Many of our South African youth can attach their fondest memories to a song; in most schools, it is a popular activity to sing, especially during breaks and sporting events.