Amanda du-Pont and Masechaba Khumalo say they will not apologise to Jub Jub's mother

ANITA NKONKI RENOWNED actress Amanda du-Pont and radio personality Masechaba Khumalo have spoken out after Jub Jub’s mother, Jaqueline Kabi Mpambani, also known as Mama Jackie, demanded they retract their statements after mentioning her name in their accusations against her son, Molemo Maarohanye.

The duo did not apologise nor retract any statements and instead hit back with answering affidavits where they laid down the events that transpired between them and TV host Jub Jub. Broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser shared their answering affidavits on Twitter, where Du-Pont spoke about how she attempted suicide as a result of Jub Jub’s alleged abuse and mentioned that he allegedly tried to murder her. “One day in 2018, Molemo attempted to murder me by pinning me to bed and strangling me with his hands. I managed to kick him off and escape, I rushed off immediately to Mondeor police station to report attempted murder and serial rape. The female police officer on duty refused to take my statement.”

In her answering affidavit, Ndlovu (Khumalo) said after her experience with Maarohanye, she told herself she would never speak about sex again. “I blocked the entire experience out of my mind due to the trauma. I did not have sex for years. I did not admit or want to admit.” It all started when Jub Jub visited MacG’s controversial podcast where he spoke out about his relationship with Du-Pont using language that she claimed mocked and disrespected her publicly. This has since then been one of the most talked-about subjects in the country.