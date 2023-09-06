Amapiano star Kamo Mphela in the spotlight at Just Energy Transition Concert in Cape Town

Johannesburg -The African Energy Chamber (AEC) announced that amapiano dancer and singer Kamo Mphela will spotlight this year’s Just Energy Transition Concert at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference in Cape Town. The chamber said that the concert taking place on the eve of AEW celebrates music and energy, bringing together individuals from both sectors in an effort to promote sustainable development in Africa.

"A dancer and singer specialising in the amapiano genre, Kamo brings a unique blend of vocal and performing talent to the concert. Dubbed the ‘Queen of Amapiano’, Kamo gained popularity as an internet star after she posted a dancing video on social media," the AEC said. "Leveraging her extensive background in singing and performing arts, Kamo’s popularity as a performer rapidly grew. In 2019, she signed with Major League Music and released her EP album, Twentee." The chamber added that as a South African artist, Mphela is committed to promoting the potential and contribution of African music worldwide and has seen significant success in bringing her brand to international markets.

At the Just Energy Transition Concert, Kamo joins other high-level artists such as Ruger and is set to make the show that much more successful. "The AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert is a celebration of youth, music, and energy. Taking place on the eve of the event this October, the concert aims to inspire a new era of innovation, celebration, and progress across Africa’s energy sector by integrating two promising industries: culture and energy. We are proud to announce that Kamo Mphela will feature as a performing artist this October," said NJ Ayuk, the executive chairperson of the AEC. Taking place at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town on October 16, the Just Energy Transition Concert will feature a strong line-up of headlining artists.