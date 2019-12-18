The Labantwana Ama Uber trio, Sicelo Sikhosana (Miano), Tumelo Ramaila (Semi Tee), Kamogelo Duma (Kammu Dee) have reached double platinum with their hit.
Ramaila started learning the art of music while growing up in Orlando West, Soweto, while in Grade 10 at Kennistry Music Records.
“Music is everything to me. It comes from the heart and every beat I produce has a way of touching other people’s hearts,” he said.
The 20-year-old released his first track featuring Kammu Dee Dwa Ngamabomu as well as Suka Emabozeni featuring Tumilemang last year.