To mark International Men's Day, men from diverse backgrounds are fostering discussions and forums to celebrate, mentor, and learn from one another, thereby challenging stereotypes about what it means to be a man. This has also influenced men, such as TT Mbha, who founded Amatyma International Men's Day, a prestigious local annual event, to fiercely lead these male-centred discussions.

With a stellar lineup of eminent speakers, the event returns after the resounding success of its debut to address the wellness of men in an open manner focusing on 3 wellness pillars: physical, mental, and financial wellness. Amatyma: International Men's Day to be celebrated in style. Picture: Supplied Owing to the significance of this occasion, major companies like Clicks Bronation have joined a group of men who can freely share without fear of judgment and just hang out as guys. Clicks Marketing Executive Phathiswa Sefatsa draws attention to the brand's role in the event as well as Clicks' connection with Bronation, an effort that promotes men's wellness.

“As Clicks, we are involved as Clicks Bronation an initiative that is targeted at men. As a platform for men to be able to talk about all sorts of things. So we got health, that they can talk about. Grooming is an obvious and important matter surrounding financial wellness. It's a platform we established for our make customers and consumers. And the reason we got involved with TT was because we have worked with him before. It also made sense to partner with him owning to Men's Mental Awareness Month.” said Sefatsa Tebogo Phiri, owner of Disoufeng Restaurant and Pub in Meadowlands, Soweto also points out the importance of hosting such an event calling for men to come prepared to talk. “The beauty about this event is that it is for a mature crowd. And for our Sundays, we think then mature Sundays. And that is a highlight for me. So the theme speaks to my audience. It is a star-studded event because it shows how serious we are, as some people think this is a reason for us as men to just come together for drinking. But we had to make sure that the line-up is very professional so that people take it seriously. And the message that we are sending to people out there is that we mean business here. Yes, you'll have your drink at the end of the day but come prepared to talk to the experts” said Phiri

Attendees include Nhlanhla Lux, Adbul Khoza, Mzwandile Ngubeni, Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, Simphiwe Majola, and William Lehong. Amatyma: International Men's Day to be celebrated in style. Picture: Supplied Notable additions to the lineup include Taz Singh, a well-known life coach and medium who will also be there to talk about mental health and give readings, and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. The events will be held at two locations: on November 18 in Durban at Platinum Belt Lounge Umhlanga (2 Palm Boulevard, Gateway, Umhlanga Ridge) and on November 19 in Soweto at Disoufeng Soweto (3166 Shinkhova St., Meadowlands West Zone 10).