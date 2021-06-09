Amazing cast to wow viewers in SA’s latest film The Gang

Johannesburg - Azania Productions, Blessers, Broken Promises 4 Ever, has completed principal photography on the company’s latest comedy feature, The Gang.

The film was shot over five weeks in Joburg and surrounds.

Directed by Kganki “Star” Mphahlele from a script by Sasa Nqabeni, The Gang marks the 7th feature film completed under the Azania Productions banner and the first buddy movie in a string of comedies.

When Paul’s (Kagiso Modupe) slay queen fiancée dumps him, shortly after their engagement, not content with only keeping the massive diamond engagement ring, she also cleans out his home, riding off into the sunset with all his possessions.

Paul is left confused, heartbroken and depressed.

Hearing of Paul’s plight, his close friends, Gigi, Steve, Ryan, Kagiso and Brian undertake a road trip to Cape Town to offer moral support.

However, their mercy mission, under Gigi’s leadership, hits one hilarious speed bump after another, testing the gang’s resolve, but ultimately cementing their friendship.

The Gang stars Armand Aucamp (Die Boekklub, Ballade vir ’n Enkeling), Kagiso Modupe (Losing Lerato, Scandal), Joey Rasdien (Blitzpatrollie, Material), Anton David Jeftha (Suidooster, Legacy), Xolani Mayekiso (The Queen) and Carpo (The Carpo Show, Machansa 1& 2) supported by Pearl Modiadie (Trending SA), Seputla Sebogodi (Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer, Rhythm City), Six Nyamane (Blessers), Massiv Metro host Kamo Moth, Yfm’s Botlhale Baitsiwe, Gaisang Noge (The River), Nomsa Buthelezi (Our Perfect Wedding) and is the second feature film of young Tshimollo Modupe who charmed audiences both locally and internationally in Losing Lerato.

“We have an amazing ensemble cast on this film,” says producer Malebo Manamela.

“They’re all big personalities, but they bonded from day one to form a cohesive gang. Each brought his own unique energy to the story and had a lot of fun both in front of and behind the cameras.”

The Gang is scheduled for release next year.

The Star