Ambitious Thapelo Mokoena spreads his artistic wings









Thapelo Mokoena. Picture: Supplied #GQxTabac collaborated on a cologne launch at Truffles in the park in Sandton with ambassador Thapelo Mokoena. The event was celebrating the craft of “blending of science with art” and they were launching the Craftsman range which was described as passion, artistry and creation. The event was held on Thursday. Ladysmith-born Mokoena, 37, said he grew up as a young boy with big dreams and ambitions. “There was no smartphone, where I could quickly rush over to Google what connected me to my dreams was a television set that was my portal to see what was on the other side of that dream,” he said. To access his dream, he had to move to Joburg to study Accounting at Wits University which led him to his passion for storytelling and acting.

“I walked down the road and found a film school.

“I saw people that looked exactly like how I felt, carefree but more comfortable and they looked like themselves and I was hooked,” the actor said.

Mokoena said he had been blessed with a fruitful career and been in the industry for 17 years but he realised that one could not solely make a career out of acting and that’s when he tapped into business as well. Coming from a business family, it was easy for him.

“I don’t know any actor who is wealthy from acting. I joined the wine industry and we (with the Bosman family) produce wine called Nero which means black in Italian,” he said.

Mokoena also added that he would be going into farming as well.

“What it speaks to ‘Craftsman’ is the power of a dream, a vision and the lack of fear as African people to go at something multiple times despite the many times you fail and come back with a lesson, until you figure out if you should be in that lane or not,” he added.

Partnering with Tabac for him meant they are able to place an African in a place to inspire other Africans.

“For Africans to consume Africans in movies or music is very important because it is part of a beautiful African story,” Mokoena said.

His position is to be true to that representation and what he loves about “Craftsman” is “it’s not trying to be sexy, fresh and trying to be the ‘it’ figure.

“It is simply saying you are a go-getter.”