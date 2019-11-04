The event was celebrating the craft of “blending of science with art” and they were launching the Craftsman range which was described as passion, artistry and creation. The event was held on Thursday.
Ladysmith-born Mokoena, 37, said he grew up as a young boy with big dreams and ambitions.
“There was no smartphone, where I could quickly rush over to Google what connected me to my dreams was a television set that was my portal to see what was on the other side of that dream,” he said.
To access his dream, he had to move to Joburg to study Accounting at Wits University which led him to his passion for storytelling and acting.