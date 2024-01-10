American music sensation Lalah Hathaway is coming to SA

Lalah Hathaway, the American music sensation, is poised to grace South Africa for her debut headline tour this month. Liberty is presenting “An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway”, the four-concert tour that kicks off on January 19, 20, and 21 at Montecasino’s Teatro.

The Cape Town concert is scheduled to take place at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on Saturday, January 27. The three-decade-long career of the five-time Grammy winner, producer and 10-time contender is renowned for her gender-neutral music, which includes pop standards, deep jazz and R&B ballads. Many top hitmakers of the modern era, among them Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg and Esperanza Spalding, have worked with her. And music legends, such as Herbie Hancock, Prince, and Stevie Wonder, have performed with her.

Langa Mavuso has been announced as the supporting act for the Lalah Hathaway SA Tour. “Continuing our highly successful partnership with Liberty, we are delighted to bring the incredible Lalah Hathaway to South African as part of the Liberty presents ‘’An Intimate Evening’ concert series. Lalah Hathaway’s styles mixing R&B, jazz, and pop are uniquely unparalleled, and we are sure fans are in for an evening of musical bliss,“ said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. Marees Bostander, the head of brand strategy and sponsorships at Liberty, said associating their brand with Hathaway was an honour and privilege.

“Supporting a show of this magnitude embodies our desire to be ‘in all of it’ with our clients and South Africans. We’re certain those attending with their friends and loved ones will find joy and great pleasure from the concerts.” Hathaway’s song “Show Me Your Soul”, which she performed with her father Donny Hathaway in a duet based on an unreleased version of his beloved Christmas anthem, was included on the Oscars 2021 shortlist for Best Original Song. The music video for Hathaway’s single, “This Christmas”, was released in December 2022. Vince Mendoza orchestrated and led “Legacy: Lalah Hathaway sings Donny Hathaway”, an orchestral ode to her late father’s art, which made its sold-out debut in 2019 at Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors summer concert series in New York. Hathaway is dedicating the entire evening to her father’s repertoire, which is a first for her.