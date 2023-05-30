American Pan-Africanist call for Americans and South Africans to stay off the ballot in 2024

American-born Pan Africanist Dr Umar Ifatunde, formerly Johnson, has urged South Africans and Americans to resist participating in the upcoming 2024 elections. With America and South Africa due for elections in the new year, Ifatunde said there was no incentive for African populations in both countries to take part in the elections as there was no concerted effort to resolve structural issues affecting the communities. "I would like for the South Africans to do what I would like for the black Americans to do. The next presidential election for Americans is next year. The next presidential election for black South Africans is next year.“

"I would wish all my South African brothers and sisters to, just like all my American brothers and sisters, don’t vote for either party. Show them your power." "If nobody shows up to vote in the next elections, whoever loses will recognise how much they lost out for not catering to the grassroot black vote, and as a result of that, the next election they will be eating out of your hand... Show them that you will not be taken advantage of. Show us we matter, and we will return the vote to you," he said. Ifatunde was speaking during an interview on the Penuel: The Black Pen podcast.