Ami Faku promises fans emotional and fun music at Joburg Day









Ami Faku. Joburgers can expect “emotional and fun” music from talent of the moment Ami Faku. She is set to light up the stage at the Huawei Joburg Day festival in May. The 26-year-old “modern Afro-soul” singer, whose real name is Amanda Faku, has promised her fans nothing but music that would speak to them. A newcomer at the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park stage, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on Friday, Faku entertained the crowd with her soulful music, including the hit single Into ngawe. “I am really excited to be here performing for the people, because that’s what I do. Every time I get on stage, I always take myself out and perform for the people. Most times they get emotional and that’s how I see the impact of my music.” said Faku.

She has been featured on several songs by Sun-El Musician and continues to shine with her unique voice as South Africa’s best newcomer.

Faku said she was excited to be part of the line-up for the festival.

“I was here last year but didn’t perform. This year it’s a definite growth. I am always excited to perform at these great events.”

She added that her fans could still enjoy the Imali album and new music that was coming out.

Taking place at the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, Joburg, on May 16, the festival hosted by Huawei and 94.7 ticks all the boxes for an unforgettable family day out.

Station manager at 94.7, Thando Makhunga, said: “It will be a fantastic Joburg Autumn day in one of the city’s biggest green spaces.”

Early bird tickets cost R250. See the 94.7 website for prices and packages.