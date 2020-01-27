Joburgers can expect “emotional and fun” music from talent of the moment Ami Faku.
She is set to light up the stage at the Huawei Joburg Day festival in May.
The 26-year-old “modern Afro-soul” singer, whose real name is Amanda Faku, has promised her fans nothing but music that would speak to them.
A newcomer at the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park stage, which celebrated its fifth anniversary on Friday, Faku entertained the crowd with her soulful music, including the hit single Into ngawe.
“I am really excited to be here performing for the people, because that’s what I do. Every time I get on stage, I always take myself out and perform for the people. Most times they get emotional and that’s how I see the impact of my music.” said Faku.