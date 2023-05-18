Amnesty International blames government that 80% of Grade 4 learners in SA cannot read for meaning

Johannesburg - Responding to the eye-opening revelation from the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) release of the outcome of South Africa’s Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2021 that 80% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning, Amnesty International has placed the blame squarely on the government. Executive director of Amnesty International South Africa, Shenilla Mohamed, said that this was a shocking illustration of how the government continues to fail to respect, protect, promote, and fulfil the right to basic education for all, a right that has been recognised by the Constitutional Court of South Africa as immediately realisable.

“If this is not a wake-up call, we don’t know what is. South Africa’s education system continues to be broken and unequal, risking snuffing out the potential bright futures of children across the country,” she said. Mohamed said that Amnesty International acknowledges that the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are deep, but this does not excuse the DBE from tackling the issue head-on by putting human rights at the heart of its policies, plans, and responses and by making progress reports publicly available. “This was already a problem before the pandemic and has just been exacerbated further by the pandemic. The DBE must develop a time-bound, measurable, and transparent plan to respond to this crisis," Mohamed said.

She said that this was about the future of South Africa, as the latest unemployment statistics show that 36.1% of 15- to 24-year-olds are not in employment, education, or training. “The report also shows that the higher the level of education, the lower the chance of unemployment. If the government wants young people to participate in the economy and contribute to the future of the country, it needs to ensure that every child, no matter their background, is given a quality basic education and a chance at the opportunities an education can bring,” added Mohamed. Mohamed pointed out that young people should no longer bear the brunt of the government’s failures.