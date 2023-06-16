Amnesty International South Africa says youth cannot be punished for the failures of the government

Amnesty International South Africa says that the youth of the country cannot continue being punished for the failures of the government. According to executive director Shenilla Mohamed, in this year’s Amnesty International South Africa’s Youth Day message, the organisation said if the government wanted to avoid another uprising like that of 1976, it needed to pay attention to the needs of the youth, who are feeling unheard, desperate and despondent.

“The hope of a bright and prosperous future that was created after the 1994 elections is all but gone, as the youth face the harsh reality of low-quality education and high youth unemployment,” Mohamed said. COPYRIGHT WARNING : Old file photos: The riots in Soweto, South Africa, of June 16 1976. Photograph: ALF KUMALO/ Soweto Riots She went on to highlight the finding that over 80% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa could not read for meaning, illustrates that the government continues to fail to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the right to basic education for all. The NGO further indicated that the latest unemployment statistics showed that 36.1% of 15 to 24-year-olds are not in employment, education or training.

“The report also shows that the higher the level of education, the lower the chance of unemployment. If the government wants young people to participate in the economy – to contribute to the future of the country – it needs to ensure that every child, no matter their background, is given a quality basic education and a chance at the opportunities an education can bring.” Khotso Seatlolo one of the many people were involved in the historic turning point of the16 June 1976 with friends. ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPHER: Alf Kumalo. Picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse They said the government needed to put human rights at the heart of its policies and plans, as this was about the future of South Africa. Mohamed further said that it had been 47 years since the youth stood up against a system designed to deny them quality education, and yet, many of today’s youth still faced an unequal education system, which is still plagued by the legacy of apartheid.