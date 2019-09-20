Three suspected accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager in front of Laerskool Kollegepark, Pieter Van Zyl, 50, Leticia Nell, 40 and Tharina Human. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - As the three suspects in the Amy'Leigh de Jager case return to court on Friday to fight for bail, they will do so with the knowledge that the investigating officer in the matter vehemently opposes it. The three appeared at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to apply for bail during which Constable Clayton Motloung told the court that some of the State witnesses were family members of the accused.

Therefore, he said, granting the accused bail may lead to the witnesses being intimidated.

He also said the three suspects, Pieter Van Zyl, 50, Leticia Nell, 40 and Tharina Human, 27, were likely to get a hefty sentence as they kidnapped a minor and tried to extort money from the parents. He also said they were a flight risk.

According to Motloung, Human who is accused number one in the case, is a danger to the society and that granting her bail would be putting people’s life in danger.

Motloung added that when arresting Human, she told him that a Nigerian man whom she owed made threats that he was going to kidnap her own daughter.

It was also revealed that the initial plan was to stage Human’s abduction in order to get her family to pay the ransom but that plan was later abandoned.

According to Motloung, the plan then changed to kidnapping Human’s close family member knowing that his brother would bail the person out. The accused did not go ahead with the plan and that is when de Jager was kidnapped.

The bail application continues.

The Star



