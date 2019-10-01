Amy'Leigh's alleged kidnappers continue to fight for bail









Three suspected accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager in front of Laerskool Kollegepark. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The three suspects in the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager were due to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning as their bail hearing continues. Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40 and Pieter van Zyl, 50 made their first appearance on September 9 and were remanded in custody. On Thursday, September 19 the suspects appeared before the court for a bail application during which the Investigating Officer Constable Clayton Motloung told the court that some of the State witnesses were family members of the accused. Motloung added that granting the accused bail may lead to witnesses being intimidated. The matter was later rolled over to Friday, September 20 and this was made in the interest of time as some of the suspects had to be taken to taken to Johannesburg Prison (Sun City) which is located about an hour from the court.

During the proceeding on the second day of the bail application, the defence for Human and Nel made applications that the two suspects be moved from Sun City to a police holding cell in Vanderbijlpark, following alleged intimidation and threats made to them.

It was stated during the bail application that both Human and Nel were intimidated, threatened and made to stay awake through the night by other inmates who saw the proceedings of their case on television.

The state have since declined the application stating that there were no available space in police holding cells in and around Vanderbijlpark.

The two defence teams were encouraged by the state to contact the specific police stations to enquire about the availability of space before making the second application.

The fourth suspect was arrested on Monday, September 23 and has appeared before the court and his matter was postponed to October 2 pending verification of his state of being in the country.

Mahlomohi Bafokeng, a Lesotho national was arrested by the Vanderbijlpark Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit at Muvhango outside Vanderbijlpark.

