Johannesburg - The three suspects in the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager were due to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning as their bail hearing continues.
Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40 and Pieter van Zyl, 50 made their first appearance on September 9 and were remanded in custody.
On Thursday, September 19 the suspects appeared before the court for a bail application during which the Investigating Officer Constable Clayton Motloung told the court that some of the State witnesses were family members of the accused.
Motloung added that granting the accused bail may lead to witnesses being intimidated.
The matter was later rolled over to Friday, September 20 and this was made in the interest of time as some of the suspects had to be taken to taken to Johannesburg Prison (Sun City) which is located about an hour from the court.