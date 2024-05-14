“An inclusive budget that leaves no one behind,” was theme of this year’s budget speech address at the City of Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. On Tuesday, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance Dada Morero tabled his annual budget speech and said the city saw a budget increase and an inclusive budget for all inner city residents this year.

The metro has been allocated R83.1 billion for the medium-term, which is a R3bn increase from R80.9bn in the previous year; R75.7bn operational expenditure and R7.4bn for capital expenditure with a three-year capital budget of R23bn. Morero said bulk infrastructure continued to be dire to the city, citing abandoned buildings, budget constraints and the impact of load shedding on infrastructure as key challenges. Thus, this year’s budget allocation foresees to address and possibly curb the challenges. He said the budget is inclusive as it prioritises the most vulnerable individuals and communities, while striving for a profitable economy.

“We are a caring government, and we will continue to offer a wide ranging basket of rebates to cushion the most vulnerable such as, child-headed households and pensioners; while also providing rebates to encourage economic rejuvenation of Central Business Districts across the city. “The budget allocations for the 2024/25 to 2026/27 Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTEF), relies on the 2 phases of the GDS 2040 which informs our long-term goals and strategic intent. The allocations are aligned to 11 priorities outlined in the 2023/24 IDP,” said Morero. He presented the budget allocations in city’s clusters as follows:

* R46bn is set aside for the Sustainable Services Cluster, of which, R14.6bn is for operational expenditure. “Sustainable services cluster comprises the Environment and Infrastructure Department, Housing, City Power, Johannesburg Water, Pikitup and the Johannesburg Social and Housing Company (JOSCHO), provides the core of the local government mandate of basic service delivery to residents of Johannesburg,” said Morero. * City Power will have a R22bn operational budget and a further three-year capital budget of R4.2bn, which is aimed at various infrastructure projects.

* Joburg Water will utilise a R18.3bn operational budget and R4.5bn is allocated for a multi-year capital budget. * Pikitup is allocated a R4.4bn operational budget and a three-year capital budget of R1.1bn. * The Environment and Infrastructure Department is allocated a R140.4 million operational expenditure budget and a R119 million three-year capital budget.

* The Johannesburg Social Housing Company is allocated a three-year capital budget of R1.2bn and R272 million for operational budget. * Social Development Cluster received a R10.8bn operational expenditure budget and a three-year capital budget of R888.5 million. * Community Development is allocated a R1.4bn operating budget.

* Social Development department is allocated R339.3 million, which includes upliftment of marginalised groups such as women and children, pensioners and the LGBTQIA+. * Public Safety is set for a three-year capital budget of R157 million. * Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is allocated a R1.3bn operating expenditure budget and a R125.3 million multi-year capital budget.

* Joburg Theatres is allocated a R259.5 million operating expenditure budget and R68 million three-year capital budget. * The Economic Growth Cluster is allocated a R7.6bn operating expenditure budget, which is a 2.9% increase from the previous financial year. R5.3bn is alllocated for a three-year capital budget. * Economic Development Department received a R236.5 million operational expenditure budget. The department saw a 10.2% increase in revenue due to the Public Employment Programme and EPWP grant allocations.

* The Transport Department received a multi-year capital budget of R1.2bn. * Johannesburg Roads Agency received a three-year capital budget of R2.2bn and an operating budget of R1.6bn. * Johannesburg Property Company is allocated an operating expenditure budget of R1bn.