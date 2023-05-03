An ode to country’s innovative women

Johannesburg - Popular cultural platform Among The Lilies presents Ode To The Woman, a market, art exhibition and soiree event that creates a woman-run economy is set to be at the Women's Jail at Constitution Hill on May 7. This event aims to celebrate innovative and creative women who create their own products, make art, provide services, DJ, and perform poetry and music.

Mamthug It also creates a miniature economy that will be run by women; attendees will have the opportunity to collect their art, buy their products, learn about their services, and immerse themselves in performances by the famous Koeksista and DJ sets by Mamthug, Congo Muffin, and DORMANTYOUTH, among others. Founder and Creative Director of Among the Lilies, Mpumi Mayisa, explains the essence behind this woman-run affair. Koeksista. ‘’Among the Lilies is a cultural platform that initiates social impact by curating events that create space for rising creatives to cultivate community and share their gifts. Their events are centred around amplifying the human ability to create. We curate experiences that provide a platform for rising creatives and entrepreneurs to express their natural talents and gifts, sell their products, and share their art with the audience,’’ says Mayisa.

‘’Our intention is to create a world where people will step in and enjoy a woman wonderland of sorts, where everything they consume will be from women. We also want the women to make a lot of money that day; all the money our patrons spend will be going into their pockets. It's exciting,’’ she says. Published poet Philile Nkabinde. Picture: Supplied Mayisa added that Ode To The Woman spotlights women entrepreneurs and assists them with widening their customer base and creating a space for artistic expression for the participating artists. ‘’We are looking to empower women in all aspects of business, including contracting female event support and professional services such as event safety officers and stage managers, to name a few,’’ says Tshidi Mongalo, co-owner and operations manager for Among the Lilies. ‘’We aim to provide a quality experience for the audience.’’